Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

