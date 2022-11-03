State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.6% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

