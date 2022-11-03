abrdn plc Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.36% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average of $297.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

