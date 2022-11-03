abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $740.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $694.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $764.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,775 shares of company stock worth $37,528,621. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

