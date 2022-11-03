Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

