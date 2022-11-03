abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,985 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 109.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

