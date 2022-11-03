State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

