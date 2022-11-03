Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,981,000 after buying an additional 104,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after buying an additional 103,301 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,791,000 after buying an additional 266,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,854,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

