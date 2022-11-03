Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 403,419 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 299,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

