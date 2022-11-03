NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of NOV worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 728.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

