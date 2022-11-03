Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 17.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 149.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $131.62 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.