abrdn plc Acquires 24,091 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of V.F. worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.