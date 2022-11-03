Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $10,950,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $346.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $448.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.87.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

