Aviva PLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 220.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:AA opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

