Aviva PLC Sells 4,525 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.