Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.