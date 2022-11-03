Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $23,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,207.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,163.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,259.98. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

