AE Wealth Management LLC Has $925,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.