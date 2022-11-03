Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.