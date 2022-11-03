Aviva PLC Sells 43,257 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,257 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

