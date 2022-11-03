ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 65.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

