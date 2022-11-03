Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $73.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $82.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

