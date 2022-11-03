Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.02.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.