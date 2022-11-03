OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $37.79. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 1,005 shares trading hands.

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

The company has a market cap of $831.87 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

