Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hologic by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

