Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $101.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,115,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $36,508,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

