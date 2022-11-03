The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

