Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 534 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

