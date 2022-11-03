Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 3.6 %

UHS opened at $113.13 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

