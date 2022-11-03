abrdn plc Sells 6,245 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after acquiring an additional 584,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in General Electric by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 471,082 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $77.40 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

