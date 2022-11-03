The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,953,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 100,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 426,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

