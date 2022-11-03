Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW opened at $172.40 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

