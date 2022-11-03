Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

