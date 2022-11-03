abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 103,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 164,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.