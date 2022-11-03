Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 292 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.7 %
CMG opened at $1,407.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,579.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,470.05. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99.
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
