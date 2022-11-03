The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $215.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

