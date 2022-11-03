Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,809 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

