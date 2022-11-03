abrdn plc Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 2.9 %

SBUX opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.