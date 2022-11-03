Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.