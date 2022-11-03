Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 340,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after buying an additional 165,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

