Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $206.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

