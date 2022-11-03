Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.46% of PGT Innovations worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.35. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

