Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 607 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

