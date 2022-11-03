Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $468,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 498,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
