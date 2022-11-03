Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,621,000 after buying an additional 808,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,569,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.13%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

