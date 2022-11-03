abrdn plc Makes New $18.82 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 254,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

