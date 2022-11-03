Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 30,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after acquiring an additional 728,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 489,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.85 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 109.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.14%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.