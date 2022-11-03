Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 2,164 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

