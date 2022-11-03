Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after buying an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of TSM opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $313.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

