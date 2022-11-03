Dakota Wealth Management Has $414,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,785 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

